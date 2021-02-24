City of Stoughton police are investigating a Wednesday morning armed robbery at Associated Bank after initial attempts to locate the person were unsuccessful.
Just before 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Stoughton police and Dane County 911 were informed of an armed robbery in progress at 9:53 a.m. at the Associated Bank, 117 King St, according to a news release from the department. The man, who displayed a handgun in his waistband to a teller before taking an undisclosed amount of money, left the scene before police arrival.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and Stoughton police attempted to do two K-9 searches for the man with no success, the release said.
According to the release, the robber is described as a white man who was 6’4” and 200 pounds and wearing a white winter coat, black stocking hat, dark sunglasses and a multi-colored face mask.
The armed robbery prompted Fox Prairie Elementary School just a few blocks away to place its staff and students into a temporary lockdown as a precaution. According to an email to families from principal Krista Huntley Rogers, the lockdown started at 10 a.m. shortly after the incident was called in to police, and the school was cleared to resume normal operations by 11 a.m.
The police department can be reached by calling 873-3374.