The Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park officially opened with some new additions Thursday, April 15, as area veterans look ahead to several fundraisers this year.
Since last Memorial Day, the park added the names of 12 more Stoughton area veterans to the black granite wall. That brought the total to 5,786.
In addition park staff have added 13 pavers, one $1,000 endowment plaque was installed, and 13 new flags, Bud Erickson of American Legion Post 59 wrote the Hub in an email.
The park committee has planned two major fundraising events for this year, starting with the “Raise the Flag” program, a Stoughton city-wide community effort to raise funds for the ongoing maintenance of the park. Erickson said the event, which started in 2016 with 175 flags displayed, has grown to 317 last year.
Participants will receive a 3-foot by 5-foot American flag five times a year, beginning on Memorial Day, May 31. The other days are: Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day (July 4), Patriots’ Day (Sept. 11) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The cost to participate in this program is $50 per year.
Stoughton area groups place the flags early in the morning and take them down at dusk. For more information, call contact Tammy Niedfeldt at event sponsor Thrivent at 608-873-3910, ext 5.
“This show of support from the Stoughton community will honor our nation, those who served, and help keep the Veterans Memorial Park a landmark in Stoughton,” Erickson said.
Freedom Ride set for June 12
Just around the corner is the fifth annual Freedom Ride, set for Saturday, June 12.
All vehicles are encouraged to participate — cycles, cars and trucks. The ride begins with registration at the VFW starting at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start planned for 10:30 a.m.
Stops along the route are the Silver Fox in Marshall; the Thirsty Beaver in Beaver Dam; and the NV corners in Bristol. The last stop is the American Legion in Stoughton, to be followed by a police escort through town to the VFW at 4:30 p.m. At the VFW, a light lunch will be served to all participants and also to anyone else wanting to buy a ticket.
This year, organizers Dan Gallagher and Rick Gullickson are doing something different to raise money for park maintenance by selling $20 raffle tickets to participate in the ride. All riders, and any others who purchase a raffle ticket, will be eligible for the cash drawings of $1,000, $300 and $200. Winners need not to be present to win.
Erickson said ridership has grown from 86 in 2016 to 160 in 2019 (with no ride last year due to COVID-19).
“This is a fun event and important for the upkeep of the Veterans Memorial,” he said.
For more information, contact Gallagher at 608-873-5305 or Gullickson at 608-209-7784.