How to help

Maintaining the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park requires a lot of duties, said Bud Erickson of Stoughton American Legion Post 59. Those include mowing the lawn, replacing the 13 flags three times per season, trimming, mulching, fertilizing, watering, and paying for utilities, insurance, website, accounting, and inscribing names of veterans on the black granite walls.

People can volunteer to help with maintenance or by donating to the park’s ongoing maintenance fund by visiting stoughtonveteransmemorial.org/donate or sending checks to: Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 16, Stoughton, WI, 53589.