Nine out of every 10 voters in the greater Stoughton area cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election, and tended to lean Democrat in a hotly contested 2020 presidential race.
Those rates are around 15-20% higher than the last two November elections in 2018 and 2016.
According to unofficial vote tallies, the City of Stoughton recorded 92.8% turnout with 8,325 votes cast. The Town of Pleasant Springs was slightly higher at 94%, and both the townships of Rutland and Dunn saw around 91% turnout.
The Town of Dunkirk saw high turnout that was likely over 90%, but because the Hub does not have exact counts for the number of registered voters as of Nov. 3, it cannot say what the exact voter turnout percentage was.
Together, the city and townships have 18,360 registered voters.
The Nov. 3 turnout is higher than in November 2016 and 2018 – in the city, 21% more people voted in the Nov. 3 election than those in 2018, and 15% more than in 2016. In the townships, there were similar increases – between 15-19% more people voted this November than in 2018, and 9-15% more than 2016.
The results are considered unofficial because the state hasn’t certified them yet, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start this week.
Higher turnout also meant a larger number of absentee ballots – 11,197 people in the greater Stoughton area voted absentee, in comparison to 7,393 in April and 3,930 in August.
The percentage of absentees, an average of approximately 65.8% between both the city and townships – dipped from both the April and August 2020 elections. In April, an average of 83.3% of ballots were absentee, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to make its way into Wisconsin, and in August, it was at 84.2%.
Dunn saw the highest percentage of absentee ballots, at 73.6, or 2,669 ballots of 3,625. Stoughton was next, with 69%. The other townships lagged behind with the rate of absentee ballots – Pleasant Springs had 63.5% and Rutland had 56% of its votes cast absentee; and while the Hub doesn’t have an exact count on Dunkirk’s final number of absentees, its rate of absentee ballots as of Friday, Oct. 30, was at 39.5%.
Stoughton area voters supported Democratic candidates at higher rates than Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. City voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the presidential race at a rate of 70%, against incumbents Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence. Township voters were more evenly split between the candidates, with Dunkirk and Pleasant Springs supporting the Biden-Harris ticket with 58% of the vote, and both Rutland and Dunn being at 61.5% and 64.4%, for Biden-Harris, respectively.
While the presidential race was the highest percentage of support for Democratic candidates on the ballot for most of the municipalities, other races never dipped below 50% of voters in favor of them.
All of the candidates that the greater Stoughton area supported won their elections.
For the House of Representatives’ Seat 2, Stoughton voters supported Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan with 69.5% of the vote in the city and between 59-63% of the vote in the townships. Pocan defeated Republican challenger Peter Theron with 69.7% of votes across south-central Wisconsin.
For the state Senate race, Melissa Sargent won 68% of the vote against Republican opponent Scott Barker for the 16th Senate District in the city, 57% in Pleasant Springs and 61% in Dunkirk.
There were three state assembly seats up for re-election this year throughout the greater Stoughton area.
Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink won a third term against challenger Beth Drew in Assembly District 43, which covers parts of Rutland and Dunn. In Rutland, Vruwink received 60.3% of the vote, while in Dunkirk, he got 56.8%.
For the state Assembly District 46, Democratic incumbent Gary Hebl won against challenger Terry Lyon. In the city, Hebl received 69% of the votes, and 59% and 62.2% in Pleasant Springs and Dunkirk, respectively.
And in Dunn, Democratic incumbent Jimmy Anderson took 61.8% of the vote against Libertarian challenger Phil Anderson, who was running as a Republican and is not related, in the race for 47th Assembly District.