Whether the Stoughton Area School District renews a contract to have a police presence at the high school before school opens virtually Sept. 1 remains in question.
Seven years after the district first brought in a school resource officer, board members are joining many other school boards around the country in questioning whether the position is having the effect they’re looking for. That’s been a renewed national conversation since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked weeks of protests in many cities.
The SASD Board of Education discussed the contract in a board meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, with some board members expressing concerns about the position’s role and lack of evaluations. It is scheduled to vote on whether to renew the SRO contract at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 17.
SASD superintendent Tim Onsager told the board if there is no SRO contract approved by Sept. 1, the district’s attorneys advised not having the position working with students.
The most recent three-year SRO contract with the city expired this summer, and a committee that met last week to review the position recommended a one-year renewal so officials can work out a more defined role and an evaluation mechanism.
The Culture and Climate committee includes Onsager, Mayor Tim Swadley and Stoughton police chief Greg Leck, plus some board members.
One of them is Yolibeth Rangel FitzGibbon, who updated the board on the committee’s findings. She said the committee reviewed the issues of racial bias, how the school district can measure the performance of the SRO and the role of the position.
She also noted the district has never conducted a performance evaluation of the SRO and said there is little data to show the position is meeting the needs of the district. The SRO last year, Todd Dovichi, served as a teacher before getting into law enforcement.
Onsager said the SRO position falls under the police department’s evaluation process.
“I think if we are going to do it right we have to come up with an evaluation and what metrics do we want to use in the school system to determine whether the SRO is making a difference,” Onsager said.
Stoughton High School principal Mike Kruse told the board the SRO was added in April 2013 to provide continuity and consistency across the educational system by providing proactive and reactive ways to curb violence and crimes. The district pays 75% and the City 25% of the SRO’s salary of $62,000.
Kruse said whether the SRO contract is renewed, there will continue to be a need to call police officers to come to school buildings throughout the district.
But board member Holly Tellander questioned whether the money is being spent well.
“What creative ways could we be using that $62,000, especially during the year when we are dealing with increased trauma across the board,” board member Holly Tellander said.
Board member Allison Sorg also questioned its value.
“Maybe we need to look and see if this position right now is meeting our needs before we enter into another contract,” she said.
One of the SRO’s responsibilities is conferring with school counselors and families when students need social and family services. It also can be a resource for students who are victims of crimes.
Tellander added the SRO position could have a role in restorative justice if the officer has specialized trauma training.
School board president Frank Sullivan said the district doesn’t have good data for how the SRO can help in those cases.
“It’s a lot harder if you avoid a citation or being proactive to head off a student from doing something is a little harder to track because we really don’t have any follow-through data unless we start a different tracking system for that,” Onsager said.
Stoughton senior Ava Schigur, a student representative on the board, told the board she is in favor of keeping the SRO in the district.
“I feel more safe knowing that there is someone that is always there,” Schigur said. “If you get rid of the SRO it would be hard to stop contraband that happens at our school. It would almost be leaving it up to the teachers, principal and vice principal. Their No. 1 priority right now should be education, especially during this time now that we are going to do it online.”