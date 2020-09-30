City of Stoughton staff are approaching the 2021 budget with a “should we,” – rather than a “can we” – attitude.

With many of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still unknown, finance director Jamin Friedl told the Hub, the 2021 budget is getting a more conservative and cautious approach than normal.

Alders plan to discuss the budget at three Committee of the Whole meetings over the next five weeks – 6 p.m. Oct. 8. 22 and 29 – before it goes to a public hearing in November. Links to the meetings, which will be held virtually, will be available on the City of Stoughton’s website ci.stoughton.wi.us.

The closing of a tax-increment financing district and the city accepting $103,000 from the CARES act has helped insulate the city from some of the effects of COVID-19 during the last six months. But Friedl said he anticipates a yet-unknown reduction in state aid and a projected loss of $85,000 from the Stoughton Opera House, which has been unable to hold events since March.

This year, city leaders had been planning to make the Opera House more financially independent, having provided a bigger space with the move of City Hall across the street to the west and taking on the extra expense of maintaining that building.

Another unknown situation for the budget is the possibility of absorbing more costs in the police department if Stoughton Area School District decides not to renew the school resource officer contract, mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub.

The school has since 2013 paid 75% of the cost for the SRO’s role, with the city paying 25%.

The city’s growth in 2019 continued about the same pace it has been for the past five years, at 1.84%, hovering between below the higher county average and lower state average. That is expected to allow an increase in available budget spending by $134,965, Friedl told the Hub in an email.

At least six departments requested personnel increases, according to a Sept. 23 Personnel committee meeting.

Two departments are seeking to add full time hirees to their teams. The public works department put in a request for an equipment operator, and the Stoughton Police Department would like to add an additional officer.

Other departments are hoping for increased hours for current employees, including the clerk’s department, library, fire department and parks and recreation department.

“The whole part of the personnel process is to determine if they should be requested or not and then we deal with the funding at the back end,” Friedl said.

Last year, the city added a part-time custodian to address the city’s additional building maintenance needs and seasonal part-time staffing at Troll Beach.

Another factor in the budget will be health insurance premiums, which are also going up, Swadley said, though not as much as previously expected. He said the city negotiated down the premium increase from 6% to 2.5% based on a reduction of usage last year.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.

Net new construction

2012 .35 %

2013 .45 %

2014 .82 %

2015 1.11 %

2016 1.94 %

2017 1.75 %

2018 1.59 %

2019: 1.54%

2020: 1.84%

Glossary

Net new construction

Under state legislation passed in 2011, municipal budgets are allowed for the most part to increase only by the amount their overall value grows.

This percentage is called net new construction, and it’s published by the state Department of Revenue each year in August.

There are exceptions – keeping up with increases in debt payments is the biggest, a policy that actually encourages borrowing.

Levy, mill rate

The tax levy is the total amount a municipality extracts in property taxes. This amount cannot increase, regardless of property value, unless the city grows, has increased debt obligations or can carry over a portion of either or both of those factors from a previous year.

The mill rate is the tax percentage, expressed as a cost per $1,000 in assessed value. That means if your home is worth $200,000 and the mill rate is $10, the amount you would pay in property taxes is $2,000 annually.