City of Stoughton staff are approaching the 2021 budget with a “should we,” – rather than a “can we” – attitude.
With many of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still unknown, finance director Jamin Friedl told the Hub, the 2021 budget is getting a more conservative and cautious approach than normal.
Alders plan to discuss the budget at three Committee of the Whole meetings over the next five weeks – 6 p.m. Oct. 8. 22 and 29 – before it goes to a public hearing in November. Links to the meetings, which will be held virtually, will be available on the City of Stoughton’s website ci.stoughton.wi.us.
The closing of a tax-increment financing district and the city accepting $103,000 from the CARES act has helped insulate the city from some of the effects of COVID-19 during the last six months. But Friedl said he anticipates a yet-unknown reduction in state aid and a projected loss of $85,000 from the Stoughton Opera House, which has been unable to hold events since March.
This year, city leaders had been planning to make the Opera House more financially independent, having provided a bigger space with the move of City Hall across the street to the west and taking on the extra expense of maintaining that building.
Another unknown situation for the budget is the possibility of absorbing more costs in the police department if Stoughton Area School District decides not to renew the school resource officer contract, mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub.
The school has since 2013 paid 75% of the cost for the SRO’s role, with the city paying 25%.
The city’s growth in 2019 continued about the same pace it has been for the past five years, at 1.84%, hovering between below the higher county average and lower state average. That is expected to allow an increase in available budget spending by $134,965, Friedl told the Hub in an email.
At least six departments requested personnel increases, according to a Sept. 23 Personnel committee meeting.
Two departments are seeking to add full time hirees to their teams. The public works department put in a request for an equipment operator, and the Stoughton Police Department would like to add an additional officer.
Other departments are hoping for increased hours for current employees, including the clerk’s department, library, fire department and parks and recreation department.
“The whole part of the personnel process is to determine if they should be requested or not and then we deal with the funding at the back end,” Friedl said.
Last year, the city added a part-time custodian to address the city’s additional building maintenance needs and seasonal part-time staffing at Troll Beach.
Another factor in the budget will be health insurance premiums, which are also going up, Swadley said, though not as much as previously expected. He said the city negotiated down the premium increase from 6% to 2.5% based on a reduction of usage last year.