As much as we all would have liked for 2020's mess to disappear when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the unfortunate reality is that we aren’t quite rid of it.
And our Stoughton Courier Hub headlines will reflect that for at least the beginning of 2021. But with COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, there’s a sense of renewed hope that this year we might glimpse what “normal” used to look like.
But we’ll be following other stories too, ones that aren’t necessarily related to the pandemic. The ones we can predict are mostly driven by development, including a potential agreement for the redevelopment of the Yahara Riverfront and the future of the whitewater park project just to the west. A 70-acre development on Stoughton’s west side had a concept review in 2020, and is waiting on funding to continue the developmental process in 2021.
The city will also decide in the next six months whether it’s going to displace five tenants from the senior center annex so it can expand into a larger space.
And this year could bring about a murder trial from 2017 that was postponed twice last year because of the pandemic and postponed previously because of a judge’s ruling that the defendant was not yet fit to stand trial.