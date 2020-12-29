Usually, the Stoughton Courier Hub is good at predicting the major stories that will grace our front pages as it looks forward to the upcoming year.
But we didn’t expect the pandemic.
Some of the things the Hub listed in its Stories to Watch for 2020 happened as expected, but they were muted in comparison to the havoc COVID-19 wreaked on our community. Others didn’t happen at all.
For example, the district struggled with its budget, and the pandemic only made things worse. Rather than expanding the Stoughton Opera House’s offerings, it shuttered its doors. And courts twice postponed the trial of a man accused of murdering his Stoughton roommate.
Most of the top stories of 2020, as selected by Hub staff, were either a direct result of the pandemic or intertwined with it.
Some businesses closed, either temporarily or permanently. Students didn’t get a spring sports season, seniors were robbed of a graduation and government officials made decisions that affected communities we cover by videoconference.
Those weighty decisions included how and when to educate students in person and adapting government operations to the pandemic.
So, naturally, COVID-19 is our No. 1 story this year.
And our No. 2 story is also directly linked to the pandemic – the emotion-driven fight over returning students to their school buildings.
Our No. 3 story, too, was all about COVID-19 – the cancellation of a mainstay in Stoughton culture, the annual Syttende Mai Festival. During a weekend that would have seen the streets of downtown Stoughton crammed with people, it sat eerily quiet.
At No. 4, the death of George Floyd and police brutality prompted protests and demonstrations and a controversy over the Rotary Gazebo getting splashed with red paint during a vigil.
At No. 5 is the closure of the Cinema Cafe, a beloved downtown mainstay. As restrictions were put on public gatherings in the spring, the Cinema Cafe’s owners decided they wouldn’t be able to recoup the costs needed to start back up.
No. 6 is the controversy embroiled in the potential removal of a Yahara River dam and the whitewater park. It’s prompted concerns from those upstream who are fearful it might change the ecology for the worse.
The Hub’s Top 10 features a three-way tie for No. 7.
One is the Stoughton High School boys’ third straight state wrestling championships, another is the adapting the city and town clerk departments had to do during a pandemic and the third is the possibility that Shakers Saloon might lose its liquor license.
At No. 10 is the school board’s decision to not continue stationing a police officer at its high school.