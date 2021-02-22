The Starbucks proposal is coming back to the city on Wednesday for further review.
Kirk Biodrowski is applying to the city to convert the Old National Bank building at 1720 Hwy. 51, into a Starbucks. The Plan Commission is planning to hold a second meeting on the proposal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The plan commission initially reviewed the proposal on Feb. 8, but asked for more information about traffic flow and an easement agreement before advancing.
Commissioners also requested clearer guidance for drivers, some stating concerns about an increase in traffic, and how the drivers would navigate through the Pick ‘N Save lot.
After a recommendation from the plan commission, the City Council is expected to review the permit application on March 9.