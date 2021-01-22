Pick ‘N Save’s newest neighbor could become one of the largest coffee chains in the nation.
Kirk Biodrowsk is applying to the city to convert the Old National Bank building at 1720 Hwy. 51, into a Starbucks. The Plan Commission is planning to hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
If the permit is approved, renovations of the building would start in May, according to the application, to remove the drive through canopy, create an outdoor seating area and exterior changes such as signage.
For the most part, the majority of the roughly 5,650 square foot building – which includes 3,900 square feet of space on the main floor and 1,750 in the basement – will remain the same.
The proposed hours of operation are 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week; with peak hours between 8 a.m. and noon, according to the application.
The coffee shop expects to employ 15 full-time employees, the application states.
The application states Starbucks would spur other economic growth, and provide additional tax revenue.
The company originated in 1971 in Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market. Today, the coffee shop has more than 30,000 stores worldwide and employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
Starbucks has at least 18 locations in the greater Madison area including inside Target stores, the closest to Stoughton being in Monona.
Other coffee shops in Stoughton include Wildwood Cafe, Autumn Pearl, Dunkin Donuts Inc. and Rise and Grind Coffee cart, which is located in the Pick ‘N Save parking lot.
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at
speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting.