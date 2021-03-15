The City of Stoughton’s Old National Bank building will now house a Starbucks coffee shop.
At its March 9 meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved a permit that would allow the coffee shop to be located at the 1720 Hwy. 51 space.
The largest coffee chain in the nation is expected to start building renovations as early as May, according to the application.
The renovations to the 5,650 square foot space would include removing the drive through canopy, creating an outdoor seating area and exterior changes such as signage.
The coffee shop expects to employ 15 full-time employees, the application states.
Starbucks would spur other economic growth, and provide additional tax revenue, according to the application.
The company originated in 1971 in Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market. Today, the coffee shop has more than 30,000 stores worldwide and employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
Starbucks has at least 18 locations in the greater Madison area including inside Target stores, the closest to Stoughton being in Monona.