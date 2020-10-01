The cost of repairing roads is increasing for the Town of Dunn, so the board is looking to preserve their longevity by limiting what vehicles can drive down them.
The Dunn Town Board voted unanimously to designate town roads as Class B Highways at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, meaning semi trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds will no longer be permitted on town-maintained roads.
Town clerk, treasurer and business manager Cathy Hasslinger said the updated ordinance prohibits drivers with vehicles, or combination of vehicles, with wheel, axle or group of axles with a gross weight within 60% more than 40,000 pounds from using town roads. Those vehicles would be required to stay on county or state roads such as Hwy. 51 or AB.
The reclassification of town roads will not apply to local delivery trucks for businesses, agricultural equipment or milk truck deliveries.
Hasslinger said the change could reduce the load on town roads by 40%.
“It’s a way of protecting the taxpayers’ investment in those town roads,” she said.
Hasslinger said one of the biggest problems the town faces is having roads falling into disrepair, some with the edges of the pavement crumbling and potholes are forming. Often, that wear is caused by larger trucks.
The town allocates $150,000 a year for road repairs like filling cracks, potholes and seal coating, Hasslinger said.
Last year, the board set aside $269,000 for major road projects including pulverizing existing surfaces or laying down new asphalt. Hasslinger said the town has set aside $400,000 for major road projects in 2021.
“Our goal is to do two major road projects a year,” she said.