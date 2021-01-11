After nearly ten-months of restrictions and special precautions to prevent the spreak of COVID-19, t the residents and staff of Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center were able to received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 7, according to a Skaalen news release.
CVS Pharmacy staff administered the Moderna vaccine and will return in February and in March to administer additional doses.
“The Management of Skaalen and their Board of Directors are very proud and grateful to the staff for their dedication and compassion shown to the residents through this difficult time,” the release states.
Visitation restrictions are still in place.