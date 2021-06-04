Michael Iverson and Emma Sorensen -- two Stoughton High School class of 2021 members who died before their senior years -- will be honored by the school during commencement ceremonies on Sunday.
After consulting with the families, the students will be recognized in the graduation program and their names will be read at the end of the graduate recognition. There will be empty chairs for both students, which will be draped with a cap and gown, district community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea wrote the Hub in an email.
In October 2013, Iverson, 10, was killed when a drunk driver struck the van he was in as his family returned from a volleyball tournament. In September 2017, Sorensen, 14, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while on her way to a cross country dinner with members of the team.
Earlier this month, Stoughton High School senior Mara Hann started a petition on Change.org to find a way to honor the two students when it was learned there were no plans to do so. In a Wednesday, May 26 post on the Stoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group page, district superintendent Tim Onsager wrote that the district was going to talk with the families “to determine what they may want and what would be appropriate.”