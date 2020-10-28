For the second time this year, Shakers Saloon’s liquor license is in limbo.
The City of Stoughton Common Council unanimously agreed at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting to issue a summons against the eastside bar, located at 111 Chalet Drive, at the request of the police department.
The complaint is filed on the basis of multiple incidents including an Oct. 10 shooting that left one person injured with six gunshot wounds and an alleged refusal of the bar owner to let an officer inspect the premises the next day. The victim of the shooting was later diagnosed with COVID-19, the complaint states.
A quasi-judicial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, during the Public Safety Committee meeting. It requires Chatta Huffman, who holds the Class B liquor license for Shakers, to appear and dispute the claims made against the establishment by police.
Typically, the public hearing involves attorneys for the city, which is considered the prosecuting body, and the defense, as well as another attorney familiar with such matters moderating like a judge. After the hearing, the council can revoke or impose a suspension of the license between 10 and 90 days, if it so chooses.
If Huffman does not appear at the meeting, the allegations will be taken as true and the City of Stoughton can revoke the license, the summons states.
City of Stoughton police chief Greg Leck filed a formal complaint with the city on Tuesday, Oct. 22, stating the Shakers is a “riotous, disorderly, indecent, or otherwise improper house” following multiple incidents in the last year that required a police presence.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 10, during a party with approximately 100 people, a man was shot six times in the Shakers parking lot after getting into a drunken argument with another patron, according to the complaint. The man was taken to Edgerton Hospital before being Medflighted to Madison hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds and diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the complaint.
While responding to that incident, officers witnessed an apparent disregard of Dane County’s 25% capacity limits, as somewhere between 100-150 people were in the bar, with only around 10% wearing masks, according to the complaint.
The following day, Sgt. Patrick Frisch attempted to inspect the bar, and city municipal codes state that a liquor license holder must allow a police officer or alderperson to inspect the premises without a warrant. The complaint states that co-owner Bradley Dillman refused to let Frisch enter the premises, violating the ordinance.
In December 2019, police arrested former owner Dale Kittleson on suspicion of selling drugs on the premises, which led the council to consider revoking the liquor license in April. Ultimately, it decided to suspend the license for 48 days.
The U.S Department of Justice Drug Administration Task Force officers found 2.5 ounces of cocaine and methamphetamines, a ledger apparently showing names and dollar amounts, and weights in Kittleson’s truck that was parked at the bar. The officers also found a 9mm firearm and two bulletproof vests. Kittleson’s pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 9.
At the April 14 council meeting, Shakers attorney Nicholas C. Watt argued that Kittleson was the problem at the bar, and was no longer involved with the business. In subsequent hearings, members of the public spoke in favor of Shakers Saloon and its role as a community gathering place, the Hub previously reported. Others called the bar a safe and secure place.
After the decision, Huffman, who is an employee at the bar, was named the new agent on the license, replacing Kittleson.