Representatives of Shakers Saloon will have one more chance to defend their liquor license at an upcoming Jan. 12, Stoughton Common Council meeting.
This is the last public step in the revocation process after the Stoughton Police Department made a complaint in October against the business at 111 Chalet Dr. for being a nuisance to the neighborhood and public.
On Dec. 16, the public safety committee presented a report with the findings from the second hearing this year, held on Dec. 3. The report, which is a requirement under state statute, outlined five allegations against Shakers Saloon, 10 pieces of evidence, the official findings, and the recommendation of the committee, which is to revoke the liquor license.
“It is abundantly clear to the Committee that Shaker’s fails to comprehend its obligation to comply with the law. The most obvious example is the fact that it has continued operating more than a month after the PHMDC Order #9 took effect, prohibiting any customers indoors. On October 10 none of the incidents that occurred should have happened, because Shaker’s should not have been open for regular business,” the report states.
Owner of the bar Steve Meyer previously told the Hub, the bar had gone above and beyond to ensure patrons and employees remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic with limiting the amount of patrons and administering temperature checks at the door.
The five allegations in the report that the committee found true are: an Oct. 10 shooting that left one person injured with six gunshot wounds, an alleged refusal to let an officer inspect the premises that same day, an alleged violation of Dane County capacity and social distancing limitations and after hours service violation from February.
Another alleged violation occurred in December 2019 where police arrested former owner Dale Kittleson on suspicion of selling drugs on the premises, which led the council to consider revoking the liquor license in April. Ultimately, it decided to suspend the license for 48 days and Kittleson is facing five felony drug charges in Dane County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
The committee did find a second violation where employees refused entry to a police officer to be untrue, according to the report.
The report states that an employee, Chatta Huffman, who is the licensed liquor license holder, was upset after learning about the shooting because she had opposed the business being open because of COVID-19.
The report states she attempted to retrieve the physical liquor license from the business after the shooting, stating she no longer wanted to be the license agent but was physically removed from premises by other Shakers’ employees.
Later in the day, Huffman returned to the business with sergeant Patrick Frisch to retrieve the license.
The report states because the officer went to the establishment when it was not open it does not violate the city municipal code that a liquor license holder must allow a police officer or alderperson to inspect the premises without a warrant.
Under the findings; however, the report states that Huffman appears to be a figurehead and has been given the responsibility of an agent, but none of the authority necessary to exercise that responsibility.
Under state statute, the report allows either SPD or the licensee to file an objection to the findings and present their objection at the city council meeting, where the council can suspend the liquor license for 10-90 days, revoke it, or determine the findings are untrue.