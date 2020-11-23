The City of Stoughton has rescheduled a hearing to consider whether to revoke the liquor license of a bar on the city's east side to Dec. 3.
For the second time this year, the liquor license agent for Shakers Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, is expected to be present for a public hearing that could revoke its liquor license, or suspend it for anywhere from 10 to 90 days.
A quasi-judicial hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Public Safety Committee meeting. It requires Chatta Huffman, who holds the Class B liquor license for Shakers, to appear and dispute the claims made against the establishment by police.
Both parties agreed to postpone the initial hearing scheduled for Nov. 5, due to medical reasons associated with one of Shakers owners.
Last month, the Stoughton Police Department requested a summons for the bar after multiple incidents. Those incidents include an Oct. 10 shooting that left one person injured with six wounds, and the alleged refusal of the bar owner to let an officer inspect the premises the next day.
The victim of the shooting was later diagnosed with COVID-19, the complaint states.
If Huffman does not appear at the meeting, the allegations will be taken as true and the City of Stoughton can revoke the license, the summons states.
In April, the council suspended Shakers’ liquor license for 48 days after police arrested former co-owner Dale Kittleson in December on suspicion of selling cocaine and methamphetamines on the premises.