The scheduled hearing for the potential revocation of Shaker Saloon’s liquor license has been postponed, with a new hearing date yet to be determined.
Both parties, City of Stoughton and Shakers Saloon, agreed to postpone the hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5, for medical reasons associated with one of the Shakers owners, according to an email from city clerk Holly Licht.
After the hearing at the Public Safety Committee, members can make a recommendation to the Common Council, where alders have the final decision to revoke or impose a suspension of the license between 10 and 90 days.
In October, the Stoughton Police Department submitted a complaint about the bar, located at 111 Chalet Dr. It was filed on the basis of incidents including an Oct. 10 shooting that left one person injured with six gunshot wounds and an alleged refusal of the bar owner to let an officer inspect the premises the next day. The victim of the shooting was later diagnosed with COVID-19, the complaint states.
This is the second time Shakers has been called before a quasi-public hearing this year, after police arrested a former co-owner Dale Kittleson in December on suspicion of selling cocaine and methamphetamines on the premises.
In April the Common Council decided to suspend the bar's liquor license for 48 days, rather than revoke it.