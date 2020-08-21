A former Stoughton bar owner will have a pre-trial hearing next month for five felony charges after allegedly selling cocaine out of the establishment.
Dale Kittleson, previous co-owner of Shakers Saloon at 111 Chalet Dr., on the city’s east side, was charged in December 2019, with four Class C felonies for delivering cocaine and amphetamines -- each carrying a penalty of a maximum $100,000 fine and/or maximum of 40 years in prison. Kittleson is also charged with a Class I felony for possession of narcotic drugs, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or a maximum of three and a half years in prison.
His pretrial is set for Sept. 22. During the pretrial, the parties will have the opportunity to come to a deal before going to trial. If they reach an agreement, it will be submitted for the court's approval.
If an agreement is not reached, or if the court does not approve an agreement, the court will schedule the action for further proceedings.
The formal charges against Kittleson include two counts of manufacturing or delivering more than 40 grams of cocaine, possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of more than 50 grams of amphetamines with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs.
A criminal complaint filed in January in Dane County Circuit Court stated U.S. Department of Justice Drug Administration Task Force Officer officers found 2.5 ounces of cocaine during a search warrant at Shakers, in addition to methamphetamines found in an office at Shakers, a ledger apparently showing names and dollar amounts, and weights in Kittleson’s truck that was parked at the bar. The officers also found a 9mm firearm and two bulletproof vests.
The task force officers had been tailing Kittleson through a confidential source and witnessed two drug deals prior to searching Shakers.
While the Public Safety committee recommended revocation of Shakers’ liquor license on April 14 because of the findings, the City of Stoughton Common Council instead suspended the license for 48 days. At that meeting, Shakers attorney Nicholas C. Watt suggested the suspension was appropriate, arguing no evidence was presented that anyone there other than Kittleson knew about the drugs on the premises or that drugs were sold there.
The bar, which is open, is under new ownership.