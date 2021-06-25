After a long period of isolation during COVID-19, senior citizens can return to in-person activities at the City of Stoughton Senior Center again.
Senior citizens can reunite with friends and enjoy games with one another starting Tuesday, July 6, with activities such as meals, ping pong, bridge and cribbage.
City of Stoughton Senior Center director Cindy McGlynn told the Hub that several seniors spoke to her about the challenges of staying home during the pandemic. For many, not going to the senior center meant missing out on quality time with friends.
“This was really where they had connected with a lot of their friends on a daily basis, and to have that closed for a year and some was really difficult,” she said.
The reopening has been a gradual process, McGlynn said, starting with small in-person activities like Wii bowling and card games as well as some classes and support groups. The woodshop, computer lab and pool room are also back in business. While vaccinated visitors are not required to wear masks, those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to do so, she added.
McGlynn said that even before COVID-19, she had wanted to find a way to reach homebound seniors, so she plans on holding a mixture of virtual and in-person events moving forward.
“It will be important for us to try to see how we can keep that going, at least in a small part to connect with those who are still homebound,” she said.