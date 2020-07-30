Stoughton Area Senior Center

Due to efforts by Stoughton Area Senior Center staff, patrons haven’t missed assistance with tax preparation.

Although the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (VITA/TCE) program was canceled back in March due to COVID-19, the senior center created a no-contact drop off tax site so seniors could still get needed help.

The VITA program provides free tax preparation and filing services by trained volunteers.

Through the innovation, the Stoughton Senior Center sites and a site in Waukesha prepared close to 500 tax returns this tax season, according to a news release from the State Department of Revenue.

“We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of all these volunteers,” Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca said in the release. “The tax season would not have gone nearly as smoothly for thousands of Wisconsinites without this important public service by

amazing volunteers who demonstrated both innovation and bravery.”

-Mackenzie Krumme

Did You Know?

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Stoughton Area Senior Center remains closed to the public indefinitely, according to a SASC newsletter. The center continues to provide home delivered meals Mondays through Fridays, case management services, general information and assistance, online programming and safer at home engagement, volunteer opportunities, and the monthly Yahara Senior News newsletter, which now has puzzles and other activities.

The SASC provides free face masks when possible, but is otherwise directing people to danecountymaskmakers.com.