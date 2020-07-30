Due to efforts by Stoughton Area Senior Center staff, patrons haven’t missed assistance with tax preparation.
Although the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (VITA/TCE) program was canceled back in March due to COVID-19, the senior center created a no-contact drop off tax site so seniors could still get needed help.
The VITA program provides free tax preparation and filing services by trained volunteers.
Through the innovation, the Stoughton Senior Center sites and a site in Waukesha prepared close to 500 tax returns this tax season, according to a news release from the State Department of Revenue.
“We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of all these volunteers,” Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca said in the release. “The tax season would not have gone nearly as smoothly for thousands of Wisconsinites without this important public service by
amazing volunteers who demonstrated both innovation and bravery.”