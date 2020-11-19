The Stoughton Area Senior Center has received an award this month for helping patrons with tax preparation during the pandemic.
In March, when the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (VITA/TCE) program was canceled because of COVID-19, the senior center created a no-contact drop off tax site so seniors could still get needed help.
Because of the services, the senior center, along with a site in Waukesha, prepared close to 500 tax returns this tax season, according to a news release from the State Department of Revenue.
“This award is given to the Stoughton Senior Center VITA Site and its team in recognition of their service and volunteerism to the VITA program in the year of 2020. Your dedication to Wisconsin taxpayers and your service to VITA sites are uniquely fitting for this award recognition,” according to an email forwarded to the Hub from mayor Tim Swadley.
The VITA program provides free tax preparation and filing services by trained volunteers.
“We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of all these volunteers,” Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca said in the release. “The tax season would not have gone nearly as smoothly for thousands of Wisconsinites without this important public service by amazing volunteers who demonstrated both innovation and bravery.”