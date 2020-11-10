The pile of awards in Jeanne Schwass-Long’s home just got bigger.
On Oct. 3, Schwass-Long won the 2020 leadership award through the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (WSFCS).
This is her third award through the organization after winning teacher of the year and top 10 teacher of the year through the national American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. She has been a member of the organization for 44 years, serving as WAFCS president in 2015 and the state conference chair in 2016 and 2020, according to a WAFCS news release. She has attended every WAFCS conference since 1976.
Schwass-Long was a home economics teacher in the Stoughton Area School District for 29 years and won the teacher of the year and received the U.S. Senate Award for Outstanding Teaching in 1991. She founded the organization Students Against Dangerous Decisions and secured grant funding for student organizations, including one that specifically addressed nutrition and wellness education for adults with disabilities in the Stoughton community.
She was part of a team instrumental in building the Stoughton United Methodist Food Pantry in 2005 and currently serves as its coordinator. Her and her husband, Francis, have volunteered at the food pantry for more than 25 years.
Schwass-Long is also active in the Friends of the Stoughton Library, quilt class, in her church as trustee, leadership board member, confirmation coordinator and mentor and coordinator of the Christian singles, according to a WAFCS news release.
She and Francis met at the Stoughton United Methodist Church and together have six children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.