Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) will run on the Democratic ticket for the state’s 16th Senate District this fall.
Sargent, who was the representative in the state’s 48th Assembly District, won the primary against fellow Democrat Andrew McKinney, the Monona Grove school board president, for the state’s 16th Senate district.
Sargent won 27,717 votes, in comparison to McKinney’s 8,328. Of those votes, Sargent received 1,588 in the City of Stoughton, 700 in the Town of Dunn, 413 in the Town of Pleasant Springs and 147 in the Town of Dunkirk, while McKinney received 440 in Stoughton, 183 in Dunn, 97 in Pleasant Springs and 31 in Dunkirk.
Sargent will run against Scott Barker (R-Sun Prairie) in the Nov. 3 election.
In a Facebook post from Aug. 12, Sargent wrote that it was an honor to be selected as the Democratic candidate.
“As a state and a nation, we’re facing unprecedented times,” the post reads. “The reality is that the current issues facing Wisconsin are life and death – now is not the time for the partisan tricks and rhetoric that is too often seen in the State Capitol and on the campaign trail.”
McKinney said in a Facebook Live video from Aug. 11 that it was with a heavy heart that he conceded the Senate race, but was thankful for the people who cast their ballots in support of him.
“As a first-timer, that was great – 24% was great,” he said. “I will not give up Team McKinney – we’ll keep moving on.”
The other Senate district in the Stoughton area, 15, does not have an election this year. The assembly districts in the Stoughton area will be on the ballot in November, but none of them had a primary election in August.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College instructor, in the November election.
The November election will also feature the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and running mate Vice President Mike Pence, and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.