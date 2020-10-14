There will be no quarry expansion – at least for now.
The Town of Rutland board unanimously denied a proposed quarry expansion west of 430 Center Road at its Tuesday, Oct. 6, meeting. Prior to the vote, supervisors contended that the expansion didn’t meet six of the eight standards developed by Dane County; because of the failure to meet standards, chair Peter Loughrin said that the board was left with no choice but to deny the application.
Loughrin wrote a four-page summary report after the Rutland Plan Commission in an Oct. 5 meeting determined that seven of the eight environmental, land use and future development standards were not satisfied.
“The quarry itself, and the proposed expansion, cause great noise, cause dust and fly rock, operate well in excess of 40 hours a week, cause truck traffic that is frequent, damage to the roads and great risk to pedestrians and bikers, (and) is of an unknown lifetime, meaning reclamation is not conceivable and is in direct violation of several Town of Rutland goals and policies,” Loughrin wrote in the report.
Kevin Hahn, owner of the quarry, submitted a request last year to expand a mineral extraction site by 38 acres that has been a fixture in the town since the Great Depression. A previous public hearing was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hahn said he only plans to mine 12 of the additional 38 acres he applied for in a conditional use permit application to expand his business from its current nine acres. The land is zoned for agricultural uses, and the expansion would require a permit in addition to the zoning change.
Hahn planned to use the other 26 acres as a buffer to protect homeowners close to the quarry from the noise and dust.
Loughrin wrote in the memo that a developmental approval agreement by the town and county limits the business, which has operated since 1937, to its current size of nine acres.
Hahn advised board supervisors the business would likely remain in operation another 25 to 30 years if the conditional use permit was approved.
Buck Sweeney, a partner at Madison-based Axley Attorneys, said he and Hahn are evaluating what to do next.
Sweeney said Hahn has to wait a year before reapplying with the same permit. If he changes his CUP, an application can be filed sooner with the town, Sweeney said.
Many Town of Rutland residents want to see the zoning of the quarry returned to farmland. Loughrin said the decision to expand the quarry would delay the goal of returning the land back to the farmland preservation zoning.
Another stumbling block in the expansion in the eyes of town supervisors was the lack of a stormwater plan.
Surrounding areas have seen flooded ditches and drowned-out trees as a result of water being pumped out of the quarry in an “unregulated and uncontrolled” way, Loughrin added in his memo.
“The applicant has failed to rectify this problem, but promises that things would be better if the expansion is permitted,” he wrote.
There is a sedimentation pond in the existing quarry. Sweeney in a public hearing Sept. 28, said if an expansion was approved, Hahn would add a second sedimentation pond added so the silt and any solids will be sorted out.
Sweeney added that Hahn would hire an engineer to assure that water could be pumped into the ditch and marsh, and quarry staff could control the flow of water and the quality.
Town supervisors were also concerned about protecting Graves Cemetery, where hundreds of people are buried, and the safety of pedestrians and bikers along Center Road.
Loughrin wrote that existing cemeteries should be protected from development, including transportation corridors.
The town’s comprehensive plan also aims to reduce potential for traffic accidents and promote bicycle and pedestrian safety. A quarry expansion was incompatible with those objectives, Loughrin said.
The only standard supervisors agreed that Hahn’s permit application satisfied was the expansion would be in a farmland preservation zoning district, and town board and the county’s zoning committee must also make any zoning alterations and detail buffer and fencing plans.
The town board abstained from voting on whether the conditional use conforms to all applicable regulations of the district in which it is located because supervisors felt that was a county issue.
“It’s not something we decide or enforce,” Loughrin said.