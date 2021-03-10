Strand Associates will design the new Badfish Creek Bridge on Lake Kegonsa Road.
A committee had a month earlier unanimously recommended the firm, which is completing a bridge replacement project on County Hwy. A. Tuesday, March 2, The Town of Rutland board voted unanimously followed suit, approvin Strand as the engineering consultant.
The project, estimated to cost $589,711, is scheduled to start for about four years. The Rutland bridge replacement committee also developed a scope for the project.
The project will be 80% funded by federal and state funds, with Rutland responsible for the remaining 20% (about $118,000), and it likely will go out for bids for construction in September 2024, former DOT project manager Mark Westerveld told the board.
To meet state timelines and receive state and federal funding, the town must have an agreement signed by Gov. Tony Evers by June.
The new 53-foot long, 26-foot wide bridge with approaches would be 27 feet longer than the existing bridge.