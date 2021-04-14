The Town of Rutland will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 – but it will likely be just to adjourn until next month to possibly meet in-person.
Town elected officials are proposing to meet as planned, and almost immediately adjourn the meeting until May 18 to possibly be able to hold the meeting both in-person and by Zoom, town clerk Dawn George wrote in an email to the Observer/Hub on Monday.
“We are hoping to get internet at the Town Hall and the necessary equipment to have the meeting available by Zoom,” she wrote.
Per state statute, townships must hold a town meeting each year on the third Tuesday of April, and meetings can be recessed and resumed to a date within 30 days of the originally scheduled date.
For more information, visit town.rutland.wi.us.