A decade ago, the Town of Dunn’s Board of Supervisors saw a need to provide its residents with an adequate broadband connection.
In 2018, with the help of two Public Service Commission grants, the town incentivized two telecommunications companies to accommodate that. One grant hooked an estimated 1,500 homes up to the World Wide Web using wireless transmitters. The other brought 100 more households internet access through fiber optic cable.
The result doesn’t provide complete coverage for Dunn’s 5,500 residents, but it was a big improvement on what was available before, town planning and land conservation director Ben Kollenbroich told the Hub.
That municipal effort is an unusual one in Wisconsin, which has been struggling for years to find a way to incentivize internet service providers to serve rural customers.
The state has lagged behind the national average in broadband coverage, according to a Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism report in March. An estimated 43% of the state’s rural residents lack access to high speed Internet, compared with about 31% of rural residents nationwide, a Public Service Commission of Wisconsin report states. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that problem by forcing many people to work from home, making good Internet service indispensable.
That’s typically left the job of expanding the reach of broadband to state and county governments, which has yielded limited results.
Last July, Gov. Tony Evers created a broadband task force with the goal of promoting strategic expansion of the internet throughout the state. The task force, which had its first meeting this month, meets again in October, Jean Pauk, TDS state government affairs manager and member, told the Hub.
At the county level, a group of supervisors is pushing to change laws that make expansion into rural areas difficult.
Dane County Board Sup. Kate McGinnity, who represents the Town of Rutland and Town of Dunkirk among other rural communities, told the Hub she’s advocating for municipality representation on the task force. She has partnered with fellow county supervisors seeking to repeal parts of Wisconsin Statute Chapter 66.0422.
The law, enacted in 2007, requires municipal cable services to be solely customer-funded, which McGinnity said automatically poses problems for funding and maintaining systems in less densely populated areas. Wisconsin is one of 22 states that has this type of law, she said, explaining that it prevents municipalities from working with their constituencies to bring in an internet service provider.
Dunn has continued to negotiate with companies to stay on top of its long standing rural broadband problem, Kollenbroich said. But without help from the state, he said, it’s a difficult feat.
“I do think engagement at the state level is the way to go right now,” he said.
An uphill battle
Getting more residents access to high speed internet remains a challenge for Dunn, Kollenbroich said, but it’s a fight that has proven worthwhile.
It started with the formation of a telecommunications committee in 2010 that worked with Frontier and AT&T. But both companies saw there was no return in investment, because Dunn isn’t a densely populated area, he said.
In 2014-2015, the town chair and staff “encouraged residents to get petitions signed by neighborhoods” and send them out to broadband providers to “create a movement,” Kollenbroich said. The providers again included Frontier and AT&T as well as Charter, now known as Spectrum.
“We learned more about grant opportunities,” he said. “A lot of companies … had different ideas about how to provide internet in the town.”
By 2018, the town used two Public Service Commission grants. One, amounting to $106,000, brought fiber through Spectrum to around 100 homes at the north end of Hawkinson Road. The other, for around $31,000 through Four Lakes Broadband, allowed the company to also install a tower at the Town of Dunn Hall, located at 4156 County Road B, Kollenbroich said. The tower provides wireless internet to approximately 1,500 homes by receiving a signal transmitted from the McFarland water tower.
Residents linked up to Spectrum get download speeds of 60-100 megabits per second and 5 mpbs, comparable to what’s available in many urban areas. Four Lakes Broadband is slightly lower, he said, with the highest tier of four being up to 50 megabits for download speeds and three for uploading. The lowest tier is 10 mbps for download speeds with the same upload speed.
“It’s an uphill battle,” Kollenbroich said.
Legislative hurdles
The statute McGinnity cited states Wisconsin requires cable services to be funded only by the consumer, making rural areas less enticing for telecommunications companies to provide service.
According to the statute, feasibility studies and public hearings are also required before a municipality can move forward with any broadband access effort. Research McGinnity pointed to research from broadbandnow.com that creates “opportunities for incumbent providers to roadblack or stall a project if desired.”
Pauk said in August that companies themselves have no obligation to provide services in rural areas if they are not able to reap a financial benefit.
Amending Chapter 66.0422 would be difficult, McGinnity said, but she is in the process of gathering contacts and information to achieve that goal.
McGinnity said she is excited about the state’s task force and the goals it intends to accomplish, but she was critical of the apparent lack of county and municipal representation.
To help solve that problem, she reached out to her state representative to provide her with email updates.
“That information is going to be vital,” she said. “I’m working on getting an avenue.”
Helping municipalities
McGinnity pointed to another route for getting rural residents access to broadband -- one that’s similar to what the Town of Dunn began taking 10 years ago.
This month, the Public Service Commission and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced a “Broadband Connectors Pilot Program,” which will provide six communities with assistance in applying for federal, state and private-sector broadband expansion funds.
The pilot, announced Sept. 17, will be housed in the Office of Rural Prosperity within WEDC. According to a news release, applications to participate in the pilot will be accepted from Sept. 21-30. Eligible participants include local governments, school districts and tribal nations, the release states.
“The (program) comes in response to overwhelming requests for broadband expansion as communities throughout the state continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release reads.