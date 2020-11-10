Three new roundabouts coming to Stoughton’s main thoroughfare are in the final stages of design.
Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2022 for three intersections along Hwy. 51 within a mile of one another: At Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive, Roby Road and Hwy. 138. The Stoughton Common Council unanimously concurred on an updated agreement with the state Department of Transportation and at its Oct. 27 meeting.
The city is now set to pay $83,100 of the more than $8.5 million project. That is an increase of $37,600 from the agreement it signed in December 2019.
The contract states that the roundabouts are necessary because the traffic increase and anticipation of continued increase will make these three intersections unsafe, and have a poor level of service as is.