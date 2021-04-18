The Redevelopment Authority is inching closer to signing agreements with the developer of the Riverfront sites in hopes that construction could still start this year.
Before that happens, though, the site will need to be cleaned at a cost of $3 million.
The City of Stoughton is working with Curt Vaughn Brink LLC on how to clean up the contamination of five sites associated with the Riverfront, with a potential of $1.5 million in grants – around half the cost – from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Madison-based True North Consultants gave a presentation at the Common Council meeting on April 12, outlining the contamination of the sites at the intersection of Fourth Street and South Street. Those sites include the former public works building, Roberts Electric, Highway Trailers building, Carpet Warehouse and a former MilFab site.
Chris Valcheff, principal consultant for True North, said the contamination is related to the gastrification and foundry work that was done in this area over time, and is not from more recent contaminants.
The cost for removing contaminants could be spread out over multiple stages to reduce sticker shock, mayor Tim Swadley said during the meeting.
The public works site is expected to be developed in Phase 1 of the Riverfront redevelopment and would include an 80-unit apartment complex, according to developer Curt Vaughn Brink LLC’s project plans.
The site will require 13,600 tons of material to be removed and 15,000 tons of material to be managed on site, Valcheff said.
Redevelopment Authority chair Dale Reeves told the Hub the city is considering a tax-increment financing agreement with the Brink based on the infrastructure, but no formal requests have been made.