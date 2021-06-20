A developer hopes to keep the now demolished industrial-style buildings with brick facade alive through a proposed development of the South Street riverfront.
The development involves 259 apartment units in eight buildings along the Yahara River. The Plan Commission reviewed the conceptual plan for the South Street riverfront development submitted by Curtis Brink, LLC, at the Monday, June 14, meeting, and kept the focus on the first phase of development. That first phase includes the two buildings farthest east, which total 70 units.
Because the plan commission conducted a concept review, commissioners did not take any action on the plan, but provided initial feedback to the developer.
Developer Curtis Brink, who has development projects in Madison that include a 10-story housing tower and refurbished vintage building in the 900 block of East Washington Avenue and the 144-room Hotel Indigo, said he wants the first building people see to make a statement.
“(It) is critical because it sets the tone for the rest of the development,” Brink told the commissioners.
The proposed building is meant to mimic the 100-year old Blacksmith Shop that was torn down after storm damage in 2019. The plans show the building with a red brick facade, dark metal stepped roof and black steel balconies.
Brink said he and his team are trying to tie the development into surrounding buildings such as the proposed Powerhouse, housing, gazebo and Mandt Park.
The second building in Phase II is south of the Blacksmith Shop Apartments, and is also meant to mimic the historic industrial area.
The building would have a lighter brick that relates to the century-old power plant building along South Fourth Street that has been eyed as a potential restoration by the Redevelopment Authority, possibly into a restaurant along the river.
This building would be four stories tall with the fourth floor stepped back from the facade to create outdoor terrace spaces, the plan states.
Brink said that the apartments would likely be luxury apartments and include views of the river. The concept plan also includes a commons building, which is private to residents, a public trail along the Yahara River, a pedestrian bridge, the creation of a new street and two stormwater ponds near the river.