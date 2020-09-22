The U.S. Department of Transportation has denied Stoughton a $5.6 million grant for the redevelopment of the Yahara Riverfront – but that does not mean the project is dead in the water.
The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant could have funded up to 80% of the riverfront redevelopment and a portion of the whitewater park, which would have included a controversial removal of the Fourth Street dam.
The project also includes improvements to the millpond directly upstream of the dam and improvements to Mandt Park.
All the projects are within a half-mile stretch of one another on either side of Fourth Street just south of downtown. If the grant were awarded, the cost to taxpayers for the project would have been as little as $13,000.
City parks and recreation director Dan Glynn said he intends to apply again next year.
“We requested a debriefing meeting with them to go over our application and see what we can do to improve it for next year,” he wrote to the Hub in an email.
The parks and recreation department submitted the application in May, and the grant awardees were announced Sept 15.
Glynn told the Hub in an email BUILD is a competitive grant, and it’s difficult for municipalities to be awarded on the first try. Since 2009, the program has provided a combined $7.9 billion to 609 projects in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, according to the DOT’s website.
The river is part of the national water trail, so it fits into the grant guidelines, Glynn said. Previous awardees have used the grant money for similar riverfront projects, according to the website.
Applicants for the BUILD grant do not get pre-submittal meetings to help refine the grant applications; therefore the debriefing meeting will serve as an extra opportunity to refine the application for next year, he wrote.
If it turns out the grant is unrealistic, there are other funding options, Glynn said, such as state grants.
The Yahara River restoration and development project secured $668,980 worth of grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Idle Sites grant and the state Department of Natural Resources Stewardship, according to the July 20 whitewater park steering committee meeting.
The project is waiting on potential grant awards from the 2020 state DNR Land Water Conservation Fund ($138,429) and DNR Municipal Dam Program ($400,000). The parks and recreation department anticipates applying for two other grants besides the BUILD grant over the next two years: 2021 state DNR Land Water Conservation Fund ($1,439,487) and state DNR Municipal Flood Control ($212,5000), Glynn said.
The whitewater park, specifically, applied for a $1 million grant through the state DNR, and was denied in October 2018.