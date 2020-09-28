Ringhand receives WEDA award

Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) has been awarded the 2020 Champion of Economic Development award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
In a new release from Monday, Sept. 14, Michael Welsh, legislative affairs director for WEDA, said that Ringhand played a large part in the approval of several proposals that would drive development toward areas that were economically challenged in the state through an Opportunity Zones bill.
“Sen. Ringhand continues to be a strong voice for economic development in the state Senate, advocating for policies and programs that advance economic prosperity and create new opportunities for businesses and residents,“ he said.
Ringhand represents the 15th state Senate District, which covers the Town of Rutland and parts of the Village of Oregon, as well as other areas to the south and east in Rock and Walworth counties.