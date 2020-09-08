Ald. Timothy Riley has resigned from his District 1 City of Stoughton Common Council seat.
Riley has vacated the seat, according to the Common Council agenda, which has an action item on how to fill it.
The council appointed Riley in 2018 to fill Tim Swadley’s seat after Swadley won his election for mayor. Each of Stoughton’s four districts has three alders, who hold three-year terms.
Riley was not available for comment before time of publication on Tuesday. But Swadley said he always enjoyed Riley’s wit and humor.
During his two years in office, Riley spearheaded initiatives such as rewriting a 1997 sidewalk policy and provided a legal eye to issues on the council. Ald. Sid Boersma (D-1) lauded Riley’s work on the policy, which some criticized in light of Riley living on a street that was scheduled for a retrofit.
“Tim was instrumental in making this and many other changes and matters happen, with lots of hard and thankless time and effort and often unwarranted criticism,” Boersma wrote to the Hub in an email.
Ald. Greg Jenson (D-3), a 12-year member of the council who served with Riley on the Public Safety committee, said his first interaction with Riley was an invitation to a production at Stoughton Village Players Theater, for which he has directed at least six musicals.
“He is a fiery character, and I enjoyed my time with him,” Jenson said.
Riley and his wife, Joanne Thornton, raised two children in Stoughton. He has lived in the city for more than 25 years and has served on the board of directors for Stoughton Youth Hockey and the Stoughton Center for the Performing Arts.