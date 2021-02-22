After a Thursday, Feb. 4, City of Stoughton presentation on the proposed whitewater park project and possible removal of the Fourth Street dam, participants submitted questions to the city.
The three-hour presentation, which was attended virtually by nearly 80 people, included slides about the history of the whitewater park going back to 2016, the current design, project benefits and the budget for the proposed park.
The presentation at the meeting also included a sediment assessment report prepared by Inter-Fluve Inc. on the dam in September and December of 2019. The report showed that the sediment layer ranged between 1-9 feet thick in the millpond directly north of the dam.
Jim Killian, a state Department of Natural Resources water management specialist, also discussed the water quality of the Yahara River during the Committee of the Whole presentation, which he said was not dangerous to users.
The proposal for the dam removal and the creation of the whitewater park have prompted Town of Pleasant Springs residents who live upstream to share their concerns for the project such as its potential negative impact on the Yahara Bay and its ecology, and safety of the whitewater park.
City staff have provided answers to the questions from participants that were submitted in the virtual chat. The Hub has included a portion of the questions, which have been edited for brevity, clarity or for AP Style. To view the questions in their entirety or watch the presentation, visit the city of Stoughton’s website at ci.stoughton.k12.wi.us.
How will the development of this area affect the ability to continue to have the Fair operate in this location?
In 2019-20, the city completed a park master plan for Mandt Park. The consultant was selected based on their prior experience working on fairgrounds and riverfronts. As part of the planning process, the Stoughton Fair Board was invited to participate in a focus group meeting with the consultants. During this meeting, (board members) asked them questions about how the park did and didn’t work for them. They used their answers to help draft concepts of the park.
The master plan for the park has nearly doubled the parking, created more greenspace to be used for the midway, and has designated more square footage for building space than what is currently used. Other amenities in the Master Plan include outdoor restrooms and provided accessibility within the park for people with disabilities. These improvements will benefit the fair.
Additionally, and in coordination with the Redevelopment Authority, there will be an enhanced trail system and a pedestrian bridge. This will provide more pedestrian traffic toward Mandt Park.
Are there any statistics on drowning in the areas you mentioned for comparisons?
Increasing public safety is a primary objective in the design of the whitewater park, and many of our projects are driven by a desire to reduce drownings. Low head dams, such as the one in Stoughton, present a major public safety hazard, and many drownings occur at low head dams each year. Drownings can still occur in any river, and wearing a (lifejacket) is critical. We are aware of one drowning that occurred in Pueblo at a similar whitewater park 15 years ago, (where) the victim was not wearing a PFD.
What are similar white water parks seeing for emergency response numbers. How many calls to assist with major or minor accidents?
“We do have scrapes, bumps and bruises from running into the rocks, but we haven’t had anything serious that I’m aware of. Occasionally someone needs stitches. With our tube rentals we require shoes -- cut feet is always a problem out on the river.” – Cheryl Saam, Recreation Supervisor, City of Ann Arbor Canoe Liveries (Argo Cascades)
“I have been with our fire department since before the whitewater park was installed here in Charles City, and have been the fire chief for 8 years. To my recollection, and in doing some research, we have not had any calls that I can tell due to anything involving the whitewater portion of the river. It has been very successful, and also a very safe feature. We have everything from rafting, to tubing, to kayaking going on a lot during that type of season.” – Eric Whipple, Fire Chief, Charles City, IA
What was the reason for a steering committee formed for this project and not a feasibility committee?
The feasibility of the project was completed by staff prior to the concept plan being developed. Background research included researching construction costs, meeting with senior Department of Natural Resources officials, conversations with multiple engineering firms, conversations with leaders from communities that have these projects, researching outdoor recreation participation, reviewing completed City planning documents, and site visits to completed projects.
A steering committee was formed to provide support, guidance, and oversight of the project. This included reviewing plans and technical data from professionals to recommendations to the Parks & Recreation Committee and City Council. The formation of the steering committee was approved by Common Council unanimously on March 13, 2018. The steering committee includes a member from the River and Trails Task Force, Madison Area Sports Commission, Dane County Parks, Redevelopment Authority, City Council/Parks & Recreation Committee, whitewater paddler, and a downtown business owner. A list of 11 experts who have attended, presented at steering committee meetings can be found online.
Will liability waivers have to be signed to enter the whitewater or will it be at their own risk?
The river is a public waterway and can be used without needing a liability waiver. There will be signs around the whitewater park like the one below from Bend, Oregon.
Is there a reason for not performing an actual environmental impact study?
The permitting agency or grant funding source will dictate if an environmental review is necessary. The Department of Natural Resources is the permitting agency for this project and we have been told by their staff that an environmental impact study (EIS) is not warranted for this project. An EIS could cost in excess of $40,000 and take approximately one year to complete. If the City receives federal grant funds for the project, then compliance with National Environmental Policy Act will be needed. A categorical exclusion (CE), environmental assessment (EA), or an EIS may be required and this will be dictated by the federal funding source.
How much grant money has been secured for this project or is it being fully funded by taxpayers?
Over $800,000 in grant funding has been secured for the project. Please watch the budget breakdown towards the end of the Committee of the Whole video found here - https://wsto.tv/vod.
What is the cost for additional police, emergency staff, and how will the noise and overcrowding affect the value of residential property, including the RDA? Also, how much is maintenance and continual clean up during and after use?
There have been minimal incidents in other parks, so no additional emergency staff is needed.
“The only maintenance we have had to do was for erosion control. We piled up some large rocks to prevent erosion from occurring where the flow from one of the drops was directed towards the shoreline. We also had to build some wood and/or stone stairs where paths were eroding where people with tubes enter and exit the river. Cleanup is daily trash pick-up due to the large crowds the cascades attract.” – Cheryl Saam, Recreation Supervisor, City of Ann Arbor Canoe Liveries (Argo Cascades)
It is estimated that the operation and maintenance of the park will cost $11,800 per year. This is a significant decrease from operating and maintaining the dam.
Is there a concern about blue-green algae harming whitewater park users?
“I would also caution you against assuming that conditions in the river at Stoughton are equivalent to the conditions you see in the lakes upstream. Planktonic blooms that form high-risk floating scums are more likely to occur on Lake Kegonsa when winds are calm, or if gentle winds push floating blue-green algae toward the downwind shore. Calm, stagnant conditions in the lake which are conducive to bloom growth and scum formation are very different from conditions in the river, where turbulence and flow prevent the accumulation of blue-green algae in high concentrations such as floating scums.” – Gina LaLiberte, Statewide Harmful Algal Bloom Coordinator & Applied Limnologist, state Department of Natural Resources
The proposed City budget item for the market demand analysis for 2023 is $34,000 for this project. Was there an independent survey that was done to assess the needs and desires of current residents for this project? What is the value of what might be lost to habitat, recreation and property values with massive demolition/construction?
The market demand analysis was to analyze the demand for a rental operation and subsequent facility to rent/store kayaks, canoes, and tubes. It was determined at the time to complete the project first and then complete a market demand analysis. After further meetings with the University of Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, it was suggested to contract out a rental operation much like Madison Boats and Rutabaga do with the City of Madison. This is due to no risk to taxpayers with an upside of splitting the profits.
A survey for the 2018 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan was sent out and provided questions about parks and recreation facilities. Over 1,000 people completed the survey. The data was then compiled and in turn put into goals and objectives by a consultant from Ayres & Associates.
Property values will improve since the current site conditions are poor and this will be an improvement. Redeveloping riverfronts have been a successful way to increase property values. Here is a video with a real estate developer in Des Moines where they are working on a like project -
The Grand Rapids, MI economic impact report is a good source about property values. On page 17, the document covers land uses along their riverfront, and on page 25 the document covers economic benefits from new development. -https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5617ffade4b0f733b489eab8/t/5e2a138c49c51041ac88a580/157 9815831751/Grand+Rapids%2C+MI.pdf
Could the city have a referendum?
Our consideration of a potential referendum has been based on the dam designated as a Local Landmark and the financial implications of the park improvements. The dam does not qualify as a Local Landmark and the whitewater park, including changes to the dam, is estimated to cost $1.9 million, less any grants.
If upstream areas are lowered significantly, won't you lose kayakers who enjoy those areas currently and probably spend money in Stoughton?
The preliminary hydraulic and hydrological model does not show a significant decrease in water levels upstream. When the additional survey data is collected upstream of Stoughton, a video will be released that illustrates what the water levels will be.