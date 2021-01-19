Two informational meetings on the proposed whitewater park development and potential dam removal are scheduled over the next few weeks.
A whitewater park steering committee meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, with guest speaker Emily Stanley, who studies freshwater aquatic ecosystems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison luminology department.
A week and a half later, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, during a committee of the whole meeting, alders are planning to discuss how to move forward with the proposed dam removal after the state Department of Natural Resources denied the city a $400,000 municipal dam removal grant.
The cost to remove the dam is around $562,000, according to an email from parks and recreation director Dan Glynn to the Hub, and is part of a proposed larger project to build a recreational whitewater park near Mandt Park on the Yahara River.
The Feb. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting is meant as an information session for alders to make a future decision on dam removal; there will be no public comment period, nor any votes taken.
The Common Council will have the final say on any decisions regarding the project, but take into consideration recommendations from xxxx.
Since the city did not secure the grant funding for 2021, parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub there are four options on how to proceed:
* Abandon the idea of a whitewater park and remove the dam with the DNR grant funding.
* Attempt to redefine a dam in state law, to make the project eligible for the grant.
* Design the whitewater park without the dam removal grant funding.
* Keep the dam in place.
If the city were to redesign the park, it could incorporate the current foundation for the dam, which would save an estimated $150,000, Glynn wrote in the email to the Hub.
If the dam is removed, the city would be responsible for the remediation and restoration of the millpond and without the whitewater park, which was engineered to maintain water levels, that could drop an additional 2 to 2 and a half feet, Glynn said.
For information, email Glynn at DGlynn@ci.stoughton.wi.us