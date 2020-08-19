As visitors walk on the White Oak Trail at Lake Kegonsa State Park, long, low burial mounds are highlighted by a trail marker.
A pamphlet states that the mounds were built between 1,000 and 4,000 A.D, and that Wisconsin is the global epicenter for effigy mound construction.
To highlight those original settlers and their history, the Community Affair/Council Policy committee is hoping to declare the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.
The CACP unanimously recommended a draft resolution on Wednesday, Aug. 5, that is now expected to be reviewed at the Common Council in September, where it can accept, deny or request modification to the resolution.
Ald. Ben Heili (Dist. 4) first spearheaded the resolution through the CACP a year ago.
He sought advice for the resolution from Jeson Yellowbird, Philip Millhouse, an archeologist who lives in Stoughton, and tribal leaders of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Yellowbird, member of the Arikara tribe of North Dakota and Stoughton resident for 15 years said the resolution is a step in the right direction but he would like to see more than a ceremonious celebration one day a year.
“I would like to see it be the first step in a long line of other action,” he said.
Yellowbird suggested adding modern Native American history to the Stoughton Area School District curriculum, organizing fundraisers and legislation protecting sacred sites.
Dane County has 1,200 Ho-Chunk cultural reminders in conical, linear, and effigy mounds, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s cultural heritage tour.
Surrounding Lake Kegonsa and southern Wisconsin is a subtle history of the people who occupied the land for millenia, Millhouse said.
When Millhouse first moved to Stoughton, he said the historical narrative while researching at the library conveyed history didn’t exist before Norwegian settlers.
He said this is not unique to Stoughton and is a national problem.
The Indigenous Ho Chunk people once tapped sugar maple trees at the western side of Lake Kegonsa, then known as Hard Maple Grove Lake, he said.
And within the state park, there are archaeological sites such as campsites, villages and garden beds, according to a trail marker.
In October 2019, Gov. Tony Evers recognized Indigenous People’s Day in Wisconsin, which is home to 11 federally recognized Indigenous Nations. The recognition did not replace Columbus Day, however. Madison declared its recognition in 2016.
Federally, Columbus Day is still recognized as a holiday, meaning most banks are closed and federal government workers get a paid break.
Stoughton does not officially observe Columbus Day, the draft states, and by observing Indigenous People’s Day, the City of Stoughton would like future generations to memorialize the profound loss indigenous peoples have experienced, to commend their resilience and to empower them going forward.
It also states that the continued celebration of Christopher Columbus “is an act of myth making that celebrates a man who killed and enslaved indigenous peoples of the Caribbean, and who never reached the land that would become the United States.”
Millhouse is the director of the Midwest region with the Archeological Conservancy, a national preservation group that works to preserve endangered archeological sites. He said as an archeologist, he hopes this also starts a conversation about preservation.
“Hopefully it will open up doors for more conversation and also more inclusion of descendant communities in how to manage historical stories and historical preservation,” he said.