The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will consider four requests, including a permit for a downtown artisan production shop, at its 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 virtual meeting.
The proposed conditional use permit application by Joanne Grassman is for the space at 501 E. Main St. known as the Doughboy Building, which has been vacant for at least seven years. A public hearing on the application will follow, then the commission will make its recommendation to the Common Council.
Grassman, a retired educator, said the building, to be renamed Grand Inspired, would feature a woodworking maker space in the back where people can use professional equipment and attend seminars and classes. The front of the space would be an artisan handmade furniture shop.
]In partnership with the City of Stoughton, Grassman applied in July for a $72,000 Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant to rehabilitate municipal downtowns. She said the money will cover about 10%-12% of the cost of the building and renovation.
Grassman said she intends to keep the space’s historic character intact, including the bowstring wooden trusses that create an arched ceiling.
To speak during the meeting register at speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Cummins shelter, rezone
The commission will also consider a request by Cummins for approval of a site plan for an employee shelter and patio area at 1801 Hwy. 51.