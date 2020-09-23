In order to attract more people to Stoughton’s downtown, the Redevelopment Authority facilitated a market revitalization report, which was completed in May.
A presentation on that report, by Madison-based consultant company Ayres Association, is expected at the Committee of the Whole meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
An open house about the presentation was scheduled for May 5 by the Downtown Revitalization Subcommittee who spearheaded the effort, but was cancelled because of COVID-19.
There should be a slideshow presentation and then an opportunity for people to ask questions, Ayres manager Bruce Morrow told the Hub.
The presentation outlines the process of assembling the 168-page report which took over a year to complete, the public input process of contacting downtown business owners and the public, as well as data gathering and recommendations.
Interviews with eight focus groups during 2019 influenced some of the recommendations of the report which include six initial recommendations that can be worked on immediately; then 5-, 10- and 20-year recommendations.
Some of the general concerns about the downtown from the focus groups were business vacancies, welcoming diverse populations, businesses closing early and not being open during posted hours, additional dining options, additional housing in downtown and adding new types of businesses such as food trucks, pop-ups and Airbnb.