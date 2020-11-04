City of Stoughton police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts from last weekend.
According to a department Facebook post from Sunday, Nov. 1, several vehicles parked either in the driveway, or in garages, were entered and one was stolen. The thefts occurred around 1-3 a.m. Nov. 1 along the 300-500 block of Oak Street just west of Page Street and the Riverside Cemetery, the Facebook post read.
Police are asking that anyone who saw suspicious activity around that time and place, or has video surveillance, to contact officer Carson Hoeper at 873-3374 or choeper@ci.stoughton.wi.us.