Police have fined two individuals for criminal damage to property after a Black Lives Matter violin vigil was held at Rotary Park Gazebo last month.
Vigil organizer Dylan Bennett, received community support through a fundraiser to pay his $185 damage to property citation, he told the Hub. Police cited another demonstrator, Michael Henselm, for the same charge according to a July 5 incident report. The report does not state how much Hensel’s fine costs.
As for Bennett, he said he knew his fine was “coming since day one.”
Fundraiser organizer, Mia Croyle, started a GoFundMe to pay Bennett’s citation July 31. It raised the full $185 amount in five hours, Croyle said in a comment on the GoFundMe entry.
“I am not above the law,” Bennett wrote, responding to fundraising efforts. “But to see the community come together and show support for something like that is truly something really cool.”
After a group of demonstrators held the vigil at the Rotary Park Gazebo Saturday, July 4, some participants left messages and hand prints behind in red paint, including Bennett.
The vigil was to honor Elijah McClain, Bennett said -- a 23 year old Black man who died in the summer of 2019 after Aurora, Colorado, police restrained him with a choke-hold before he went into cardiac arrest, according to a June 30 New York Times story. Amid the ongoing protests this summer all over the country, there have been several violin vigils to honor McClain, who was known to enjoy playing the violin.
Rotary Club of Stoughton volunteers restored the structure the following weekend, calling it “graffiti” with “spray paint” in a July 12 Facebook post.
The July 5 police report, written by officer Alec Thurston, also regarded the paint as “graffiti.”
“The gazebo structural posts were covered in multicolored paint and hand prints,” the report states. “The gazebo also had multiple signs taped to it with statements such as “Black Lives Matter” … in wet paint. There was a paintbrush taped to one of the columns of the gazebo. I collected this paintbrush from the scene and removed the signs that were taped to the gazebo.”
Bennett admitted to being responsible for the painting in the post on the July 12 Rotary of Stoughton Facebook page about the cleanup effort but described the paint as acrylic, which is water soluble but dries quickly. Bennett called the paint easily washable.
On the GoFundMe page for Bennett, the narrative reads that only protests that signal at liberal virtues, without ruffling feathers, seem to be welcome among the community.
“They clutch their pearls anytime the protest tactics move beyond ‘polite,’” the narrative reads. “If you believe that Black lives are more important than a gazebo, please contribute to this fund to help Dylan pay the fine for his citation.”