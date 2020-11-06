The Stoughton Police Department confirmed Oct. 26 three of its officers have contracted COVID-19 within the last month.
Chief Gregory Leck told the Hub in an email the officers have since recovered and are back to work. They “quarantined as required” when they were symptomatic, he said.
“To our knowledge, there has been no exposure to the public,” Leck wrote in an email.
Leck did not disclose the officer’s names, but said the cases are the first the department has had since the pandemic began in March.
“We are following all COVID-19 protocols,” Leck said.