Dane County Sheriff deputies arrested two drivers in two separate incidents for allegedly operating while intoxicated in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 29.
The incidents occurred in the Towns of Westport and Pleasant Springs, respectively according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At around 2:29 a.m. Jan 29, a county deputy conducted a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle speeding on Highway 13 in the Town of Westport. The release states the driver, Kenneth Morelas-Scott, 31, Madison, was arrested for operating while intoxicated as well as speeding, operating after revocation and open intoxicants.
The subsequent Town of Pleasant Springs incident occurred at 3:29 p.m., according to the release. That’s when a county deputy stopped a vehicle with suspicions of impaired driving on County Highway N at Rinden Road.
The vehicle, according to the release, fled the stop and drove westbound. City of Monona Police assisted in the pursuit, the release states, and officers eventually arrested Ely Arzate, 21, Chicago. Police arrested the man for operating while intoxicated and felony eluding. The release states he was cited for speeding on a divided highway and reckless driving.
Both men are being held at the Dane County Jail on the felony charges, the release states.