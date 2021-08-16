One of Stoughton’s largest parks could be expanding in the next 20 years.
The 28-acre Racetrack Park opened in the 1990s, and the city plans to add two baseball parks, a second concession stand and a park shelter if a proposed land acquisition from the Town of Dunkirk goes through.
The Common Council approved a master plan for the park at the southeast portion of the city at its Tuesday, April 10, meeting. The actual layout and details of the plan – a road map for future park features – can change and be completed over time in phases.
The total cost over three planned phases of park improvements is estimated at $9.7 million.
To gather input the park and recreation department held individual meetings with stakeholders such as leaders of little and softball leagues, and a public input meeting in April. The department reported some of the most common requests were for more walking trails, increase in bathrooms and parking.
Phase I includes expanding the south parking lot and baseball improvements like covered dugouts, improved seating with wheelchair-accessible spaces, improved backstops, and foul line netting. That phase would also improve the south and north parking lot and update the entry sign.
Phase II includes the new park shelter with additional restrooms, a loop trail, replacement of the old concessions building and adding lighting to the ballfields.
And the last phase, Phase III, will be the addition of the ballfields, a second concession and restroom building and another parking lot expansion.
Another one of the city’s master plans – this one for Mandt Park where the Stoughton Junior Fair is held each July – drew controversy in the last few months. The controversy led to changes to the master plan and an ad hoc planning committee.
Mayor Tim Swadley reinforced the idea that long term plans are important for city planning purposes, however, the master plans can be adjusted.