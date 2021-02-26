Capitalizing on national trends, the Stoughton Pizza Hut is hoping to relocate to a reduced building size and focus on drive-thru and carryout models.
Pizza Hut has applied for a permit to relocate to a vacant building that was formerly a Milio’s Sandwiches at 1400 Hwy. 51 just to the east of its current location and in front of Viking Lanes. The drive-thru and Pizza Hut’s current building at 1424 Hwy. 51 are both owned by Pizza Hut of Southern Wisconsin.
The permit application states the new location would offer primarily pick-up pizzas, including a drive-through window. Other locations that have installed pick up windows have seen 8 out 10 customers utilize it, the application states.
“Our loss in restaurant dine-in business has negatively affected our business by 100%,” the application states. “As a result, we are diligently working to offset those business losses by increasing out delivery and carryout sales.”
The new location would be able to accommodate five people dining indoors. The hours of operation would be 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The plan commission is expected to review the application at the 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 meeting. There will be a public hearing at that time.