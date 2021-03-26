Pizza Hut is moving – next door.
The business is relocating to a vacant building that was formerly a Milio’s Sandwiches at 1400 Hwy. 51, just east of its current location.
The Common Council approved the permit application unanimously at the March 23 meeting.
The Stoughton Pizza Hut wants to relocate to a reduced building size and focus on drive-thru and carryout models, the permit states. The current location at 1424 Hwy. 51 includes two dining rooms, and a buffet.
The new location would offer primarily pick-up pizzas, including a drive-through window. Other locations that have installed pick up windows have seen 8 out 10 customers utilize it, the application states.
The new location would be able to accommodate five people dining indoors. The hours of operation would be 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.