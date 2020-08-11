The parking lot of Pleasant Springs’ town hall was full for the Aug. 11, 2020 primary.
Voters stood six feet apart while waiting to register and submit ballots. Pens were handed out for one-time use by people and plexiglass separated poll workers from voters.
As of Tuesday morning, 905,956 absentee ballot applications had been requested in the state, with 896,300 sent out and 555,340 returned, according to the Wisconsin election commission.
In Dane County, 139,541 absentee applications had been requested, 138,862 absentee ballots sent and 89,422 returned.