A Stoughton-based realtor and former city alder of nearly two decades has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Paul Lawrence was arrested for felony possession of child pornography just before 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and is currently a resident at the Dane County Jail, according to online resident records accessed as of 10 p.m. Aug. 27. Possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, carries a minimum prison sentence of three years.
Lawrence is being referred to as a resident of Dane County Jail because of the changed guidelines the county sheriff's office announced last week for how it would refer to incarcerated people in their facilities.
A criminal complaint had not been filed in Dane County court as of 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Online jail records state that the state Department of Justice had been the arresting agency.
Lawrence spent nearly 20 years on the City of Stoughton Common Council before leaving the body in 2017 after losing to Ald. Lisa Reeves, as well as other boards such as the city's Redevelopment Authority and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission.. He also serves on the board of directors for the Stoughton Opera House, and operates Paul Lawrence Realty.
Lawrence was also a member of the Stoughton Courier Hub's editorial board, and was a reporter for the Hub prior to his stint in government.