The city adopted a plan to make Stoughton’s park properties more accessible to people with disabilities.
The plan to improve the city’s parks to have them meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, prepared by a Madison-based engineering consultant, outlines barriers to accessibility in 25 of the city’s parks, with a goal to complete the majority of the projects within five years.
Some projects could be completed in the next twenty years, such as adding accessible trails or modifying ramps at Mandt Park.
Of the 132 deficiencies listed on a transition plan prepared by MSA Professional Services, about half are considered a “low level” deficiency, meaning the changes required in the parks are minor and easily correctable, such as overgrown weeds that block a route to a playground or adding signage for accessible parking. Sixty-seven of the deficiencies are considered “high level,” meaning they are difficult to correct like an accessible play structure or ramp.
The transition plan states the timeline to correct the deficiencies is based on availability of the city’s financial resources, but it outlines general priorities.
The plan states the city should first prioritize deficiencies that exist due to maintenance, such as installing grab bars in restrooms. The second priority should be making accessible routes, then correcting deficiencies in places that are heavily used, and finally, major infrastructure replacements like shelters or playground structures.
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires public services to be accessible to people with disabilities. In 2012, the ADA expanded to include recreational facilities such as playgrounds, play areas, athletic fields and sports courts. A deficiency doesn't mean the playground is in noncompliance with ADA, the plan states but it creates a barrier for people with disabilities, and can be corrected.