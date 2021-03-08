Off of Nottingham Road sits a 70-foot, 2,5000-pound nesting platform, built for the osprey couple who formerly nested on a light pole at the high school baseball diamond.
The Wisconsin-based company American Transmission Company donated the nesting platform after an employee heard the city was planning to remove the light pole through a story published by the Stoughton Courier Hub, an ATC news release states. And on Thursday, March 8, in a “team effort,” Stoughton Utilities, the city’s public works department and Hooper Construction installed the pole, Stoughton parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub in an email.
Following a joint-contract with the Stoughton Area School District, the City of Stoughton planned to remove the baseball diamond light poles this spring--including the one where a family of osprey nested from March to October 2020.
The city was going to remove the pole while the nest was vacant and following state Department of Natural Resources guidelines.
Though ATC employee Craig Hendricks thought that there could be a way to relocate the nest and get a new platform up for the birds in time, he said. Hendricks had been involved in previous efforts to move osprey nests built on ATC transmission lines, he said.
“I reached out to a few colleagues to see if we might be able to offer a pole and nesting platform in an alternative location, thinking that the city might have property that could provide a good habitat for the osprey pair,” Hendricks said in an email.
Ospreys, a large raptor the DNR classifies as a protected species, return to their nests and mating partners after migrating to warmer climates in the winter, bird expert and former Stoughton resident Patrick Ready said.
Glynn said that it was a collaborative effort between ATC, various city departments, Hooper Construction and Ready to coordinate and install the platform. The Nottingham Road location was chosen because Glynn said it is close to the former light pole at the high school as well as Paradise Pond where the birds can catch fish.
Ready said osprey often nest up high, near water and in locations where they have successfully had chicks. With this in mind, Ready said he thinks the pair will be attracted to the platform “like a magnet.”
If this platform wasn’t installed, Ready said it is likely the birds would try to nest on a different pole or tall structure.
“It's probably better that they have a freestanding pole that doesn't create havoc with things like football games or cell tower communications,” he said.
Ospreys have nested in ATC transmission poles, ATC local relations consultant Jon Callaway said. These can be a hassle because bird droppings and sticks can damage the transmission wires, he said, so the company tries to work with municipalities to relocate the osprey.
Ready said that having this platform installed opens the opportunity to watch these creatures at a relatively close proximity, and it is one people should embrace.
“It's great to observe them throughout the season with their nesting behavior, and bringing the fish in,” he said. “This is kind of a fun thing to have, and it's unique to Stoughton because I don't know of any other town that has as many osprey nests around it as Stoughton does.”