The Stoughton Opera House is getting closer to offering beer and wine during concerts.
At its Tuesday, June 8, meeting, the City of Stoughton Common Council unanimously approved two alcohol licenses for the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association.
Alcohol can be purchased and consumed on the first floor of the 120 year old building, but will not be allowed in the 475-seat concert hall at this time, Friends president Paul Lawrence told the Hub.
This is the first time since it’s 2001 reopening that concert goers will be able to drink alcohol on the property. Prior to reopening, volunteers had raised more than $1.7 million to restore and renovate the building.
For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com.